Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 70.09% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Snap to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $77.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.11.
Shares of SNAP stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.68. Snap has a one year low of $12.55 and a one year high of $83.34.
In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total value of $954,520.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 665,813 shares in the company, valued at $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $26,595,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 75,110,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,500,559.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock valued at $44,290,878 in the last three months.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 80.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Snap by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.
Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
