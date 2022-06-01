Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $98.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.22.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM stock traded down $7.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,869,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,926. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.77. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $115.76.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 30.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 664,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,469,000 after acquiring an additional 104,520 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (Get Rating)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.