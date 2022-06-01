Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Upgraded to Buy by UBS Group

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

SCGLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €32.00 ($34.41) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €32.00 ($34.41) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Société Générale Société anonyme from €29.00 ($31.18) to €33.00 ($35.48) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a €35.00 ($37.63) price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from €41.20 ($44.30) to €39.90 ($42.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.24.

OTCMKTS SCGLY opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.51. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.15.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides financial services to individual, business, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It offers retail banking services under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance, investor, and other financial services.

