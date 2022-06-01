Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) received a C$0.60 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.

CVE SIC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 6,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,229. The company has a market cap of C$67.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. Sokoman Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, focuses on exploring mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary focus is its portfolio of gold projects that include Moosehead, Crippleback Lake, and East Alder located in Central Newfoundland Gold Belt; and the district-scale Fleur de Lys project in north-central Newfoundland.

