Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Given a C$0.60 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC – Get Rating) received a C$0.60 price target from equities researchers at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s current price.
CVE SIC traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 6,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,229. The company has a market cap of C$67.41 million and a PE ratio of -6.70. Sokoman Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.34.
About Sokoman Minerals (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- The Analysts Like The Fit Of Victoria’s Secret & Co
- Ambarella Is A Buy For Patient Investors
- Don’t Bet On A Big Rebound For Salesforce.com Stock
- 3 Specialty Retailers with Special Upside
- Is Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) Bottoming Out?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sokoman Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sokoman Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.