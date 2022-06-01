SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SLGC. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of SomaLogic from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SomaLogic in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Shares of SLGC opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.79. SomaLogic has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $14.72.

SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). The company had revenue of $22.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.30 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SomaLogic will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SomaLogic in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in SomaLogic by 24,040.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in SomaLogic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SomaLogic in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

SomaLogic, Inc operates as a protein biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics company in the United States. It develops slow off-rate modified aptamers (SOMAmers), which are modified nucleic acid-based protein binding reagents that are specific for their cognate protein; and offers proprietary SomaScan services, which provide multiplex protein detection and quantification of protein levels in complex biological samples.

