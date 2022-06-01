South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 303,613 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 810,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.

South Jersey Industries ( NYSE:SJI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $824.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.67 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 4.14%. South Jersey Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South Jersey Industries will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.