South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Short Interest Update

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 30th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,770,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $4,974,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 177.6% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 474,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,398,000 after buying an additional 303,613 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $6,729,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in South Jersey Industries in the first quarter valued at $359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.30% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.85. 810,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,619. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.81. South Jersey Industries has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $35.32.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.
A number of analysts have weighed in on SJI shares. Maxim Group lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.
