Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Director John T. Montford Sells 2,300 Shares

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,722,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,197,048. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.25. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $61.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.72) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.0% in the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after acquiring an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $222,347,000 after acquiring an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

