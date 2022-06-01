Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) CAO Lori L. Colvin Sells 1,403 Shares

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total value of $131,012.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,863 shares in the company, valued at $360,726.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Southwest Gas stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,425. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day moving average is $75.29. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.54 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get Southwest Gas alerts:

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.50%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Southwest Gas by 5.5% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,848,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $147,956,000 after acquiring an additional 96,324 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $1,354,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Coann Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 72.6% in the first quarter. Coann Capital LLC now owns 116,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,132,000 after buying an additional 49,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 250.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Southwest Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.