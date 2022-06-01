SpartanNash Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 36.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.7%.

NASDAQ:SPTN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 715,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 0.63. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $37.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.13.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 1,007.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 63,490 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $556,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at $299,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Company Profile (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

