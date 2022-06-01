Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.20 million-$19.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.01 million.Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.43–$0.39 EPS.

OTCMKTS SPIR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.64. Spire Global has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $19.50.

Get Spire Global alerts:

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.02 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.86.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Spire Global by 398.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 415,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 332,315 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Spire Global (Get Rating)

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.