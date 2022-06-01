Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.43–$0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $85.00 million-$90.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.61 million.Spire Global also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.12–$0.11 EPS.

OTCMKTS:SPIR opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.64. Spire Global has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $19.50.

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on SPIR. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Spire Global from $6.50 to $4.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on Spire Global in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Spire Global in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 127.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 13,117.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Spire Global, Inc provides space-based data, analytics, and space services worldwide. It offers its customers with access to datasets and insights about earth from the ultimate vantage point. The company provides current and historical data, insights, and predictive analytics for accurate ship monitoring, real-time vessel updates, port operations, and ship safety and route optimization; global satellite-based aircraft tracking data to power applications, drive decision making, and improve cost efficiencies; and space-based data, artificial intelligence-powered insights, and predictive weather analytics, as well as space-as-a-service solutions.

