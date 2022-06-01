Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) PT Lowered to $52.00

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRC. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.64.

NYSE SRC opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.77. Spirit Realty Capital has a fifty-two week low of $38.74 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $167.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.41 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 35.32% and a return on equity of 5.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 31.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,531,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,837,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,783 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,020,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $820,226,000 after buying an additional 1,415,024 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 47.3% in the third quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,819,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,013 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $58,709,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 18.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,032,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

