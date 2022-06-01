Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Piper Sandler

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPWH. TheStreet cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.52. The company has a market cap of $415.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 709,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,495,000 after acquiring an additional 105,186 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after acquiring an additional 44,466 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 16,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,245,000.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

