Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Craig Hallum

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 58.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

SPWH opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.52.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $309.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 44,466 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 474,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 128,445 shares during the period.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

