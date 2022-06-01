Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.22-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $330-350 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $360.88 million.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.22-$0.30 EPS.

SPWH stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $9.46. 1,183,186 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,360. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $415.10 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.52.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $309.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sportsman’s Warehouse has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after purchasing an additional 559,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.