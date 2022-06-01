Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 233,300 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 272,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 291.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.68. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $38.42 and a 52-week high of $63.56.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

