SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £1,037,111.16 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.22), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,312,134.56).

LON SSE traded up GBX 11.57 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,783.57 ($22.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.34. SSE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SSE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price target on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($21.38) to GBX 2,200 ($27.83) in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,829 ($23.14) price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($25.30) price objective on shares of SSE in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,823 ($23.06).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

