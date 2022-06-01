SSE plc (LON:SSE) Insider Sells £1,037,111.16 in Stock

SSE plc (LON:SSE – Get Rating) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 59,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,756 ($22.22), for a total transaction of £1,037,111.16 ($1,312,134.56).
LON SSE traded up GBX 11.57 ($0.15) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,783.57 ($22.57). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,970,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,231,247. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,805.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,678.34. SSE plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,445.50 ($18.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,935.50 ($24.49). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 60.20 ($0.76) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SSE’s previous dividend of $25.50. SSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.33%.
About SSE (Get Rating)
SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.
