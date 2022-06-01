Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Short Interest Update

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,300 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the April 30th total of 275,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 102,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SMP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 665,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,829,003.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tesoro sold 3,500 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,635 shares of company stock worth $594,332 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,072 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,206 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 82.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Standard Motor Products during the third quarter valued at $448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SMP traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 436,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,567. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.11 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.46. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $37.69 and a one year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is 27.20%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

