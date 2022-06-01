Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.50-10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.84.

SWK traded down $3.24 on Wednesday, hitting $115.45. The company had a trading volume of 46,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.82. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $112.38 and a 12-month high of $219.59.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SWK. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $168.15.

In related news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after buying an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter worth $34,970,000. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 24.5% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 441,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,771,000 after purchasing an additional 87,066 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth about $11,955,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter valued at about $8,337,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

