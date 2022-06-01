Stantec (NYSE:STN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.33-$2.41 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.31. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.39 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

Shares of STN stock opened at $45.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Stantec has a 12 month low of $40.92 and a 12 month high of $58.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.18.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $829.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.14 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 4.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.71%.

STN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Stantec by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,830,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,970,000 after purchasing an additional 375,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Stantec by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,372,000 after purchasing an additional 119,555 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Stantec by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,193,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,178,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,223,000 after buying an additional 327,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

