Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR) Short Interest Update

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 685,600 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the April 30th total of 809,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey E. Eberwein bought 68,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, with a total value of $56,305.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 2,035,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,668,937.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Star Equity in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Star Equity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Star Equity by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 31,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRR opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Star Equity has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57.

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Star Equity had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Star Equity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

