Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellantis N.V. is an automakers and a mobility provider. Stellantis N.V., formerly known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., is based in LIJNDEN, Netherlands. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lifted their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Stellantis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America downgraded Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

Shares of Stellantis stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.25. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $13.06 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 129.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 3,112.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 47.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

