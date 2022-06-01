Stephen Hoge Sells 8,430 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) President Stephen Hoge sold 8,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $1,222,518.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $235,545,979.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Hoge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Tuesday, May 10th, Stephen Hoge sold 234 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.71, for a total transaction of $31,288.14.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.93, for a total transaction of $1,419,300.00.

On Monday, April 25th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.22, for a total transaction of $2,864,400.00.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total value of $795,000.00.

On Monday, April 4th, Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.27, for a total value of $3,545,400.00.

On Thursday, March 24th, Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total value of $877,600.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Stephen Hoge sold 7,541 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.67, for a total value of $1,294,563.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, reaching $143.40. 3,644,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,562,498. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.83 and a 200 day moving average of $188.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a PE ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,671,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,774,999,000 after purchasing an additional 905,789 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,928,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641,144 shares during the period. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,336,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Moderna from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.62.

About Moderna (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.