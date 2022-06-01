StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Price Target Cut to $46.00

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 74.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on STEP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.40. The company had a trading volume of 962 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,688. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. StepStone Group has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $55.19.

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $145.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.36 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that StepStone Group will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,793,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,461,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,859,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,605,000 after purchasing an additional 653,619 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,921,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,573,000 after acquiring an additional 189,267 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,602,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,251 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 116.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,675,000 after acquiring an additional 939,445 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

