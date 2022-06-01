Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Director Acquires $22,082.00 in Stock

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) Director Paul J. Isaac bought 12,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $22,082.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,526,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,572,934.23. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. 491,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,033. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.72 and a 52 week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 38.69% and a negative net margin of 39.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 291.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 549,910 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,170,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 752,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 334,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 3,094.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 305,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stereotaxis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

