Steven M. Sear Sells 12,780 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $532,287.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,035.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

DAL stock traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 17,536,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,129,891. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.75 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.09 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 125.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.47.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,722,000 after buying an additional 336,057 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after buying an additional 2,423,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,788,000 after buying an additional 552,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.