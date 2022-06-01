Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPF) Price Target to C$0.20

Wildpack Beverage (OTCMKTS:WLDPFGet Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.30 to C$0.20 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WLDPF remained flat at $0.16 during trading on Wednesday. Wildpack Beverage has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 1.10.

Wildpack Beverage Inc manufactures and packages beverages on contract basis. The company offers filling, decorating and supplying aluminum cans, co-packing, sleeving, warehousing, and third party logistics services. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

