Stifel Nicolaus Trims Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Target Price to $250.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 56.02% from the stock’s previous close.

CRM has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Salesforce to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.88.

Shares of CRM opened at $160.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Salesforce has a 52 week low of $154.55 and a 52 week high of $311.75.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,556,423,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.57, for a total transaction of $4,071,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,435 shares of company stock valued at $26,634,777 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Salesforce by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,448,821 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,914,460,000 after buying an additional 564,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

