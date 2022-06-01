StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.83.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $2.29.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 54.78% and a negative net margin of 2,856.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 38,304 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,157,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 911,491 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

