StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Lannett alerts:

NYSE:LCI opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HealthInvest Partners AB raised its stake in Lannett by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 225,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 23.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 67,676 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 60.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 44,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 16,820 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Lannett by 6.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,999,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 121,400 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 60.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.