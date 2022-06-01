StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.
NYSE:LCI opened at $0.52 on Wednesday. Lannett has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13.
Lannett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lannett (LCI)
