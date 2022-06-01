StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MNOV stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About MediciNova (Get Rating)
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
