StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MNOV stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNOV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the first quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 308,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,110 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 5.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 96.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

