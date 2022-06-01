StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NYSE NNVC opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.05. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.83.
About NanoViricides (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.