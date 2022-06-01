StockNews.com Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
QCRH stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.
QCR Company Profile (Get Rating)
QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on QCR (QCRH)
- Three Beaten Down Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- Should Medtronic Make the Cut For Your Recovery Watchlist?
- It’s Time To Nibble On These Two Recent IPOs
- Oil Markets On Track For New All-Time Highs
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.