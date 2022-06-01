StockNews.com Lowers QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Hold

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

QCRH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

QCRH stock opened at $55.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $978.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.13. QCR has a one year low of $44.75 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.97 million. QCR had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 35.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that QCR will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its position in shares of QCR by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 16,112 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in QCR by 2.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in QCR by 3.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,614 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

