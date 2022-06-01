StockNews.com Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Buy

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

TGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

TGH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 351,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23. Textainer Group has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $41.89.

Textainer Group ( NYSE:TGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $198.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.21 million. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 37.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Textainer Group will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.

