StockNews.com Upgrades Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) to Buy

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
TGH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textainer Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Textainer Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Textainer Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.
TGH traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.44. The stock had a trading volume of 351,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,766. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.23. Textainer Group has a one year low of $27.57 and a one year high of $41.89.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Textainer Group in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Textainer Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Textainer Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 521,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Textainer Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,445,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.
Textainer Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Textainer Group Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases, owns, manages, leases, and disposes a fleet of intermodal containers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The company's containers include standard and specialized dry freight, and refrigerated containers, as well as other special-purpose containers, which include tank, 45', pallet-wide, and other types of containers.
