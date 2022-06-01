Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STOK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $68.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 207.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STOK opened at $12.11 on Wednesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a market cap of $474.03 million, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 0.65.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($1.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

