StoneCo (STNE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, June 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. StoneCo has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.
StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 28.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect StoneCo to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
STNE traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,258,762. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.20. StoneCo has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $71.08. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 2.36.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STNE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter worth $35,504,000. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 310.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,862,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,248 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 625.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,484,000 after acquiring an additional 894,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,963,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,404,000 after acquiring an additional 672,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.45% of the company’s stock.
About StoneCo (Get Rating)
StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.
