Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SMLP. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Summit Midstream Partners from $31.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

NYSE SMLP opened at $18.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. Summit Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market cap of $183.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.54.

Summit Midstream Partners ( NYSE:SMLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $2.74. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. Research analysts expect that Summit Midstream Partners will post -5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 7,284 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,065 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 24.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Midstream Partners, LP focuses on owning, developing, and operating midstream energy infrastructure assets primarily shale formations in the continental United States. The company provides natural gas gathering, compression, treating, and processing services, as well as crude oil and produced water gathering services.

