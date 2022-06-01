Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Announces $0.88 Quarterly Dividend

Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.88 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Sun Communities has increased its dividend by an average of 5.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sun Communities has a payout ratio of 85.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sun Communities to earn $7.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.0%.

Shares of SUI traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.50. 513,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,225. The company has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.95, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.25. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $151.51 and a twelve month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 5.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sun Communities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sun Communities from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.11.

In other news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,804,526.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period.

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

