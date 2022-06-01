Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) vs. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR) Head-To-Head Contrast

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (OTCMKTS:KLMR – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Country Airlines 9.51% 7.68% 2.72% KLM Royal Dutch Airlines N/A N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has a beta of -0.22, suggesting that its share price is 122% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sun Country Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Country Airlines $623.02 million 2.04 $77.47 million $1.11 19.79 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines $5.85 billion N/A -$1.77 billion N/A N/A

Sun Country Airlines has higher earnings, but lower revenue than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sun Country Airlines and KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Country Airlines 0 1 4 0 2.80 KLM Royal Dutch Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus target price of $37.20, indicating a potential upside of 69.32%. Given Sun Country Airlines’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Sun Country Airlines is more favorable than KLM Royal Dutch Airlines.

Summary

Sun Country Airlines beats KLM Royal Dutch Airlines on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About KLM Royal Dutch Airlines (Get Rating)

KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, together with its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation, aircraft maintenance, leisure, and other services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Network, Maintenance, Leisure, and Other segments. The company also provides engine, component, and airframe maintenance services to other airlines and clients; and catering and handling services to third-party airlines and clients. In addition, it sells cargo capacity to third parties, as well as operates charter and scheduled flights through transavia.com. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. KLM Royal Dutch Airlines is a subsidiary of Air France KLM S.A.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.