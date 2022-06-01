Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$72.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Rating) (TSE:SLF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SLF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$77.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.38.

Sun Life Financial stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.41. 38,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,015. Sun Life Financial has a 12 month low of $46.23 and a 12 month high of $58.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial ( NYSE:SLF Get Rating ) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

