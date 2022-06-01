Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Given New C$72.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price dropped by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.18% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$68.62.

Shares of TSE:SLF traded up C$0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.51. 1,835,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,234. The company has a market cap of C$36.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a quick ratio of 15,084.33 and a current ratio of 15,951.83. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of C$60.19 and a one year high of C$74.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$65.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$68.36.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$380.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7899992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

