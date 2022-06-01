Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Cut to C$68.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price target reduced by analysts at National Bankshares from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial to C$77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.50 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.62.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.73 on Wednesday, hitting C$62.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,835,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,234. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$65.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. The company has a market cap of C$36.64 billion and a PE ratio of 9.54. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$74.22.

Sun Life Financial ( TSE:SLF Get Rating ) (NYSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.40 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$380.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7899992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

