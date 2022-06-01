Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) PT Lowered to C$68.00 at TD Securities

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF – Get Rating) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at TD Securities from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. TD Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SLF. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$76.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “reduce” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.62.
Shares of TSE SLF traded up C$0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$62.51. 1,835,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,234. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54. Sun Life Financial has a 52 week low of C$60.19 and a 52 week high of C$74.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.97, a current ratio of 15,951.83 and a quick ratio of 15,084.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.36.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as personal health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
