Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.97 Million

Brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) to post $35.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $36.80 million and the lowest is $35.15 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $148.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $147.55 million to $148.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $185.72 million, with estimates ranging from $184.04 million to $187.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.
Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million.
NYSE SUNL opened at $4.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $612.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.15. Sunlight Financial has a twelve month low of $2.41 and a twelve month high of $10.08.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunlight Financial during the first quarter worth $56,000. 30.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc operates a business-to-business-to-consumer technology-enabled point-of-sale financing platform in the United States. Its platform is used to provide secured and unsecured loans for homeowners originated by third-party lenders to purchase and install residential solar energy systems, and other home improvements.
