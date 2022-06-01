Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Raised to $12.00 at Truist Financial

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Truist Financial from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SHO. StockNews.com upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays cut Sunstone Hotel Investors from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.71.

NYSE SHO opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $13.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company’s revenue was up 240.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,161,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,219,000 after purchasing an additional 260,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,935,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $117,041,000 after purchasing an additional 616,646 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,289,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,228,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,564,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,553,000 after purchasing an additional 393,120 shares during the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

