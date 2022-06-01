Susan Muriel Ganeshan Acquires 1,965 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) CMO Susan Muriel Ganeshan acquired 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $23,560.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief marketing officer now owns 3,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,974.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of CWAN stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 18,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,341. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $19.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.03. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $27.68.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 20,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the period. 21.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.