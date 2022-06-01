Susquehanna Trims Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Target Price to $72.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.34% from the stock’s previous close.

SMTC has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.91.

Semtech stock opened at $64.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.91. Semtech has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Semtech had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.79, for a total transaction of $275,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,138 shares in the company, valued at $697,393.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock worth $3,079,392. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Semtech by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after acquiring an additional 56,242 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Semtech by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 303,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,657,000 after acquiring an additional 46,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Semtech by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,273,000 after acquiring an additional 146,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

