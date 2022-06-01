Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) to post sales of $13.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.02 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $28.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 51.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full-year sales of $36.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $55.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $39.36 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $45.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on STRO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STRO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 46.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 34,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 11,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,656,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,071,000 after acquiring an additional 29,678 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 204,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 527.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,161,000 after acquiring an additional 274,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,071,000 after acquiring an additional 14,270 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $204.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $23.70.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

