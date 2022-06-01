Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.32-$2.32 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.50 billion-$32.50 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SZKMY opened at $117.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.51. Suzuki Motor has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $199.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, all-terrain vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

