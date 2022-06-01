Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Down 14.3% in May

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,659,900 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the April 30th total of 1,936,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,509.0 days.
OTCMKTS:SSREF opened at $81.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.64. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $78.76 and a 52-week high of $108.78.
About Swiss Re
